The Booneville Lions Club pancake breakfast fundraiser has been held for so long if you attended the first one, even in diapers, you are now eligible for Social Security.

Assumed to be the longest continuously held fundraiser in the city, the Lions Club held it’s 65th annual all you can eat pancake breakfast Saturday morning at the Booneville Community Center.

As is tradition the event was held on the first Saturday in December — it was delayed only once, in 2013, due to an ice storm.

The breakfast is the club’s primary fundraiser each year serving all one could eat pancakes and sausage to 200 or more each year.

Funds from the event are used to help provide eye examinations and eyeglasses for the needy, though, a club official said recently the advent of so-called Obamacare, has reduced need..

Consequently in recent years the club has also used funds to help the local Boys & Girls Club and with cataract surgery or other needs.