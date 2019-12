Fort Smith police are investigating a report of shots fired into a residence.

Two men reported the shots were fired around 3:15 a.m. Monday into a residence in the 3800 block of Marshall Drive. They said one of the men had a small cut to his forehead during the incident and that they heard reports that a man they had just told to leave was shot in the shoulder, the incident report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.