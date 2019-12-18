The Trojans returned to the court after a two-week break to face the Apaches at Pottsville. The Trojans were hoping to erase the bad memories of their last performance at Van Buren. Despite getting several steals in the opening minutes, the Trojans saw things turn for the worse and fell hard to the always fierce Apaches.

While the game started with Subiaco showing some grit and toughness, the Trojans youth and immaturity showed. As with many young teams, when scoring becomes severe, the energy on defense begins to slip. This characteristic has been the demon that the Trojans have yet to overcome. While showing flashes of what is to come, the Trojans are still searching for consistency it takes to be a good team. Subiaco was dominated in every phase of the game as they fell hard 71-37.

Subiaco is doing something different this year as they will be playing over the break in the Airedale Classic in Alma on Dec 27, 28, and 30. The Trojans will take on a tough Elkins team on Friday the 27 at 5:00