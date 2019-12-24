“We’ve sent Christmas emails to all organizations and individuals who scheduled tournaments and packages in 2019, and we’re already making reservations for 2020. That’s very good news,” said Tom Heffer, director of golf.

He said when averaging all courses there were 750 rounds per playable day in 2019 as compared to 580 in 2018 which is also a positive trend.

“New this year is an annual Golf Cash Card. For $1,000 you can have $1,200 put on your member card. That’s $200 of free golf. This golf cash is only for use at the POA golf courses for green fees and carts. All funds remaining will be forfeited if not used by Dec. 31, 2020,” said Heffer.

Golf surveys will be reviewed and upgraded to make the verbiage clearer. Logos for Troon on the website have been removed as well as Troon flags on the greens.

Gary Myers, agronomist, updated the committee on planter box upgrades and sod repairs on various courses. He said superintendents have noticed more rakes in the bunkers and they’re pleased to see golfers are getting more accustomed to putting rakes inside bunkers rather than outside.

The committee approved the meeting schedule for 2020. There will be no January meeting and monthly meetings are scheduled for 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Coronado Community Center.



