A Fort Smith director hopes to create an initiative that will help the impoverished in Fort Smith eventually earn gainful employment.

Ward 1 Director Keith Lau has reached out to city administration, the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District in hopes of creating a system that teaches impoverished residents job skills. He said this initiative would then place program graduates in open positions in city departments.

The initiative will be a larger version of the city's initiative that helps the homeless get jobs through Go Ye Employment Services, said City Administrator Carl Geffken. Lau said officials are aiming to have the program up and running by mid-2020.

"I said, 'What about the impoverished or underemployed in Fort Smith who aren't school age and maybe older?'" said Lau.

Fort Smith's metropolitan statistical area in 2018 had a median income of around $38,500, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These statistics included an estimated 23.2% of residents in the city who live in poverty, according to the latest Census Bureau estimates. Development District Workforce Development Director Dennis Williamson estimates Fort Smith has a significant "underemployed" population consisting of residents who qualify for unemployment but haven't filed.

Lau said he got the idea for the initiative after reading the Times Record's series on poverty, which ran on Sundays from Nov. 24-Dec. 29.

"It really does sometimes take somebody and stepping out, putting a pan over your head and hitting it with a wooden spoon so that you pay attention to those kinds of issues," Lau said.

Lau said the program in some ways is similar to the Chamber's workforce development initiatives in Fort Smith Public Schools. The Chamber currently arranges apprenticeship programs for high school and college graduates through employers in the area.

But like the city's homeless initiative, its poverty initiative will channel its graduates into city positions, Geffken said.

"This is going to be another outlet of this specific type of work — to help the impoverished, so that everyone recognizes there are ways you can help yourself," Geffken said.

Fort Smith departments have needs that can be filled through the program, Lau said. He estimates the city on average loses 200 employees each year, at least some of which can be filled through program graduates.

With the program, Lau hopes at least some impoverished residents will obtain a stable job and eventually earn a living wage through the program.

"If we could help 20 people climb out of the poverty rate in Fort Smith, I think that would be an accomplishment," Lau said.

Geffken said he has scheduled a meeting with Williamson and Chamber President Tim Allen to discuss implementing the initiative.

"Hopefully, in six months, we have a workable program," he said.

Lau announced in May 2019 he would not seek re-election as a city director in 2020.