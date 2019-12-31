Moving from Hemet, California, to Hot Springs Village 3 years ago, Larry Scott and his wife, Liz, have found their niche on Lake Cortez.

“We love Hot Springs Village and about a year ago we moved from our first house here to one on Lake Cortez. I discovered kayaking was not only great exercise, but a wonderful way to spend a couple of hours of quiet contemplation on a quiet lake,” said Scott.

He said he loved paddling the full-length of Cortez, especially at night. “You can see all the Christmas lights in the homes bordering the lake. It is just beautiful.”

Scott decided to create a little excitement out in the middle of Cortez, so he modeled a Christmas tree, 4 feet in diameter and 7 feet tall composed of a frame enhanced with 16 foot strips of LED lights and placed it on his kayak.

I have a special attachment I built on my dock so I can step in and out of my kayak without getting a drop of water on me, so adding the tree was not a problem,” he said.

Lights are powered by a 12-volt garden battery. He can change the colors or make them twinkle. Imagine living on Lake Cortez and seeing a Christmas tree floating in the middle of the glassy lake.

“A full moon really tops it all off,” he said. Will we see Santa coming down a chimney next Christmas season? Your guess is as good as mine. For now a quick trip to Lake Cortez at night could be very entertaining