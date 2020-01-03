Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, as Justice Sunday across the state, according to a news release.

The 37th annual Original KingFest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Church Commemoration Program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St.

The keynote speaker will be Gary Bell, pastor at First Assembly of God, and music will be provided by choirs of Old St. James and First Assembly choirs.

“The title, Justice Sunday, is a symbolic call to action before and beyond the Original KingFest week and the MLK Day of Service, which reminds us of the responsibility we have, in our own way, to serve this present age,” a spokesman said in the news release.

“Today, there remains a critical need to build trust, cooperation, communication, integrity, discretion, leadership, and responsibility in our state, county, city, and nation. The Justice Sunday continuum also recognizes several historical milestones, to include the fifty-fifth anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 aimed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented African Americans from exercising their right to vote as guaranteed under the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Details: www.pbicvrpenorpencil.com or 870-730-1131, the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc., Arkansas’ Lead PEN OR PENCIL Affiliate - National Alliance of Faith and Justice.