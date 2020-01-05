Two Fort Smith men are on Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's latest list for executive clemency.

Hutchinson on Friday announced he intends to grant executive clemency to Peter A. Anderson and Isaac J. Farmer. Anderson in 2003 was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in Sebastian County. Farmer was convicted in 1996 of possession of drug paraphernalia in Pope County.

Anderson and Brown have completed all terms of their sentences and have not committed any felonies since their sentences, according to a Governor's Office news release.