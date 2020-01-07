Kaye Richardson and Linda Murray presented the program,”Fashion Trends-In or Out” at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club. The meeting and Thanksgiving Dinner were held at the Centennial Fellowship Church at White Hall.

Richardson opened the program by stating that if people remember styles from the 60’s and 70’s, they may recognize them in styles today, according to a news release.

Richardson asked Brenda Robinson, Liz Crosby, Barbra Freeman, Sarah Payton, Nancy Rosen, and Margaret Thomas to show photos and describe the outfits shown in “In Style Magazines Fall It List.” She reminded the group that very few people keep up with all the fashion trends and wear expensive designer clothing.

Murray further discussed fashion trends. She stated that animal prints are more involved with accessories than ever before. It is stylish to see a black dress with leopard skin pumps or purse, or a snakeskin belt. Purple and yellow are popular colors. One of the weirdest things is seeing pink and red together. Power suits, belted trench coats, faux leather, and flared jeans are also popular. Murray closed the program by stating that fashion is a personal choice, and that one should choose what one feels comfortable wearing.

Cathy Lewis, club president, welcomed members and guests to the meeting. She thanked everyone who participated in club and county activities.

Delores Kelley, community service chairwoman, reported that the club collected 322 food items toward the goal of 2,200.

Nancy Rosen, special community service chairwoman, announced that a Christmas tree was to be set up at Trinity Village Medical Center and encouraged the members to donate ornaments.

The Jefferson County EHC held a Smorgasbord Workshop. Instructors and topics were: Connie Herrin-Christmas Ornament, Delores Kelley-Spoon Ornament, Brenda Robinson-Santa Goblet, and Debbie James-Framed Doily Tree.

Those who attended from Heart-N-Hands were: Patsy Brown, Lewis, Rosen, Payton, Vivian Gerlach, Carolyn Harness, Liz Crosby, Lynda Toler, Richardson, Brenda Dixon, Murray, Joyce Johnson, Audrey Armstrong, Dot Hart, Jody Stout, Brenda Hendrix, Barbra Freeman, Doris Turbeville, and Donna McGowan.

Sandy Smith taught the club how to make a Tie Angel. Those who attended the workshop were: Kelley, Robinson, Crosby, Linda Carter (guest of Crosby), Dianna Winfree, Rosen, Patsy Brown, Brenda Dixon, McGowan, Turbeville, Carolyn Harness, Hart, Toler, Murray, Warna Turner, Gerlach, Lewis, James, Herrin, Stout, Hendrix, Peyton King, and Ruth James.

Many members enjoyed the Delta District Rally at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart, according to the release.

Guests at the meeting were Juanita Harris (guest of member Margaret Thomas) and Simone Smith (niece of member Tameika Shelby Golden.)

Members were reminded of events they could attend including the cot sheet workshop (Jefferson County EHC) for UAMS Kids First at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service Nov. 18.; Ozark Folk Center Craft Retreat in Mountain View Nov. 20-22; Snow Globe Wine Glass Workshop (Jefferson County EHC) at the Extension Office on Nov. 26; Christmas Council at the Extension Office on Dec. 3; Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends at Regional Park (Heart-N-Hands) on Dec. 5; Festival of Stars on Dec. 6; the Salvation Army Christmas Luncheon (fellowship tour) on Dec. 6; and Heart-N-Hands Christmas Party at the Centennial Fellowship Church on Dec. 12.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.