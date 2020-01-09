This is not the first time the property on the 7700 stretch of Chaffee Boulevard has been a point of contention. The request to rezone a section of this property to Planned Zoning District (PZD) was the first item on the Board of Directors' agenda Tuesday night and was the only item to have someone speak against it.

Planning Commission spokeswoman, Maggie Rice, addressed the Board with the item and Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton was ready with questions. Morton pointed out that the issue was more complex than first glance because the lot adjacent to the lot in question was recently rezoned which brought a lawsuit against the city from the residents of Chaffee Crossing. A representative from the City Attorney, Colby Roe, reviewed the case for the board. Roe pointed out that the case was dismissed and the owners of the property appealed that dismissal. However, that lawsuit had no impact on the rezoning of the section of property in question in that meeting.

Nathan Mendenhall, attorney for the business owners of Chaffee Crossing, also addressed the board on this issue and his angle was that the Board vote down this item. His argument centered around the Master Plan for Chaffee Crossing and that business owners have invested too much for industrial businesses to move in. The previous zoning of this area was Mixed Use Historical which was meant to be an area to walk around and shop.

The Master Plan for Chaffee Crossing indicates that this area is close to the "Historic Area Node" which Mendenhall claims to be similar to sacred ground. His point was that if this item passes, what's to keep more of this historic area from becoming industrial contrary to the Master Plan.

"We have people out there, stores, the brewery, wine cellars, these folks...probably wouldn't have chosen to start and invest their money in this area if businesses knew that they could possibly be next to property of an industrial nature."

After Mendenhall's time, Director Morton asked for further clarification about what "industrial use" meant. Rice pointed out that this special zoning of PZD meant that the owners wanted to limit their contractor storage to the 63x106 lot in question Tuesday night. The owners are currently using the larger tract of land and, with the required six-foot privacy fence, Rice argued that it would be to the benefit of local business owners for the board to approve this request.

The Board of Directors passed the item with five directors in favor. Ward 4 Director George Catsavis abstained because he stated that he wanted to see how the original lawsuit played out and At-Large Director Robyn Dawson recused herself.