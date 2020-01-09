The Drew County NAACP Branch #6042 will host events during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, according to a news release.

Events include:

Jan. 17 — 6-10 p.m., Family Game Night at Holmes Chapel Presbyterian Church Hawkins Center, Monticello; Donations: non-perishable food items.

Jan. 18 — 6-10 p.m., NAACP Scholarship Social Banquet at the G-Plex, Monticello; Guest speaker: Chris James; Admission: $20 per person or a table of eight $150. (Contact a Drew County NAACP member for tickets.)

Jan. 20 — 9 a.m., Drew County NAACP MLK Parade in Downtown Monticello; Parade lineup: 8:30 a.m. Theme: Recharging Families. Restoring Hope. Entry: free (Contact sheenagarrard@gmail for an entry form.)

Jan. 20 — Immediately following the parade — Annual MLK Breakfast at Holmes Chapel Presbyterian Church Hawkins Center; Donations accepted and children eat free.

Jan. 20 — 6 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, Monticello; Guest speaker: Fitz Hill.

“The NAACP’s focus is the furtherance of equal opportunities for all citizens regardless of race, creed or color,” according to the news release. “To that end, we sponsor events that involve the public from Drew County and the surrounding area. As part of the national initiative, the branch’s goal is to implement effective local civil rights programs with focus in the areas of civic engagement, economic sustainability, education, health, public safety, criminal justice and youth work. Again, we thank you for your support.”

Drew County NAACP President is Tommy Daniels. The Drew County NAACP MLK Committee includes Sheena Garrard, Stacy Smith and Peggy Orr.