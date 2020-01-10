The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Jan. 13

Salisbury beef, mushroom gravy, garlic red pepper penne, glazed carrots, white bread, sugar cookie and milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Sausage with onions and peppers, Au Gratin potatoes, whole kernel corn, wheat bread, fruited gelatin and milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Beef stroganoff, green beans, cabbage with carrots, multi grain bread, brownie and milk.

Thursday, Jan. 16

White chicken chili, cheesy rice, green peas, cornbread, fresh banana and milk.

Friday, Jan. 17

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, tater gems, hamburger bun, hot spiced fruit, mustard ketchup and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Jazzercise, 9 a.m.; Walk away the Pounds, 10 a.m.; Sit-a-cise, 10:30 a.m.; advanced aerobics, 11 a.m.; checkers, cards, dominoes, puzzles and coloring; and blood pressure checks (Wednesday only.)

Tuesday, Thursday

Drums Alive, 9:30 a.m.; Ageless Grace, 10 a.m.; PEPPI/Movement with Balance (Tuesday only), 10:30 a.m.; Word Search, Dominoes, Bingo and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.