RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A landslide prompted Ozark-St. Francis National Forests officials to close part of FS Road 1604, located on the Mount Magazine Ranger District in Logan County to all traffic for safety reasons.

Barricades have been installed on a portion of Forest Service Road 1604, also known as Shoal Creek Road, to prevent all motor vehicles, licensed and off highway use, from accessing the area where portions of the road have washed out. Forest officials permanently closed this section of the road because it has become unstable.

“The slide is still actively moving and very unstable,” stated Rick Monk, Ozark-St. Francis National Forests hydrologist. “It may take some time for the landslide to stabilize and is currently very dangerous. Visitors should avoid this area.”

The damaged road is part of the orange trail of the Huckleberry Mountain Loop Trail system. “The road is very popular with equestrian and off-highway vehicle enthusiasts.” said Mount Magazine Deputy District Ranger Clark Reames. “An alternate route is being considered so visitors will be able to continue enjoying their activities away from the landslide area. With the barricades in place now, we want to remind visitors that OHV rules on the forest prohibits riders from going behind a closed gate/barricade or off a designated road or trail.”

For more information, please contact the Mount Magazine Ranger District at 479-963-3076.