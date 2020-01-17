Mothers in the 100 Families initiative say their chances for success could be enhanced through needs addressed in Fort Smith.

100 Families mothers in a program panel Friday said they would like to see improvements in areas like employment, transportation and community support in Fort Smith. They said measures such as these would help families in the program better provide long-term support for their families.

The mothers in 100 Families are in the program to connect themselves to resources in order to better serve and keep their families together. Each of the program participants is tracked from "crisis" to "thriving" in employment, transportation, education, recovery, food and housing.

Cherise Robbins, who has tried to work after a felony conviction, said she would like to see more job flexibility in the city. She said trying to keep a job while meeting the requirements to get her children back can be difficult.

"When my kids got taken, I had to go to a lot of court dates for my kids in Barling and Sebastian County all the time," she said.

Amanda Meyer said community support is sometimes lost when a mother loses her children to foster care.

"You need people to be on your side because it’s hard to find allies when you have kids in foster care," she said. "You're immediately looked down upon. If you lose your kids, you’ve lost everything."

Another service gap that came up in the panel is one that has been discussed heavily in recent months — transportation. Patricia Beyer said that even with Demand Response bus routes, which go directly to a person's specific location, she and her husband still sometimes have to pay $10 each way for cab service.

Fort Smith Transit Director Ken Savage at the 100 Families meeting in December said he is seeking federal grants to coordinate a handful of city buses that would operate outside the city's current daytime, Monday-Saturday bus schedule. He hopes this pilot program will both accommodate those who need the service and collect data for a long-term solution.

"I know there are a lot of people out there who work overnight and don’t have their own car," Beyer said. "The cab is super expensive, and Uber is even more expensive. You’re stuck waiting on the cab company."

But even with the gaps, the mothers spoke positively about the opportunities and resources that are there. Beyer said she would like to join University of Arkansas Fort Smith's Future Fit program, which teaches job skills in the hopes of earning gainful employment.

They also spoke well of the help 100 Families has provided them.

"I’ve gotten way more help than I ever saw anyways," Robbins said.

"I think it’s OK to just start off small," Regina Luster said. "If I can’t afford something, I want to be able to provide my kids with the necessities, but it’ll be kind of a challenge and kind of fun to build together and make this house our home."