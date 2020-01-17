According to the National Weather Service, an F2 tornado was confirmed on Friday, January 10, with wind speeds up to 115 mph in Eastern Logan County. The tornado touched down at approximately 7:53 p.m.

Sheriff Massey said that damage was reported from the Corley community near Mt. Magazine to the west of Midway on East State Highway 22 through Prairie View on Highway 109 and the Dublin area west of Scranton on Highway 197.

"There are houses and chicken houses destroyed. So far, there are no injuries reported, and the damage is not widespread."

Logan County Judge Ray Gack has declared a disaster and the Red Cross has been contacted. Highway 109 in Midway just north of East State Highway 22 was blocked due to a down power line and electric company crews worked throughout the area trying to restore power.

"We knew we had some structures that had been significantly damaged. Some trailers were destroyed, but luckily no one was either at home or the structure wasn't occupied," said Midway volunteer firefighter Michael Bowman.

Susan Linker, who lives in Prairie View, said part of her home was missing and that they lost a great deal of the family ranch, including their barn and horse stables.

"Well, we used to have a back porch and all of that is gone. My husband built the horse stables and he'll build it back," said Linker about her husband.

The destruction path was along the eastern part of the county. Crews will spend days repairing power lines, picking up debris and clearing a path through the storm damage," said Sheriff Jason Massey.

Flooding was also a concern Friday night, which resulted in flood damage throughout Logan County, especially in Blue Mountain, and washed-out roads.

"A man was rescued near Lone on Tate Road when his truck was pushed off the road due to swift water," said Massey.

The Sheriff is warning residents to still take caution in these areas due to washouts.

Some information was obtained from 5 News.