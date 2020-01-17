Subiaco will host Ozark in a rare Wednesday night encounter making up a game that was postponed back in December. The night will start at 5 p.m. with the Sr. high game starting around 7 p.m.

On Friday, the Trojans returned to the court and hosted Heber Springs. The first half saw a sloppy and low energy effort by the Trojans. After leading by 19-11 at the half, the Trojans found some energy and toughness and dominated the third period as they ran the score to 43-15 in a short time. Jonathan Mercera stuffed the stat sheet scoring 12 points while leading in assists and rebounds as well. Conner King, Jackson Frederick and Ivan Martijin combined for 29 points before retiring for the night in the 47-28 conference win.

After entertaining Ozark on Wednesday evening, the Trojans will travel to Morrilton to take on a dominant Devil Dog team. The game time for the match-up will be 6 p.m. in Morrilton. On Tuesday, January 21, Subiaco will host Clarksville with games starting at 6 p.m.