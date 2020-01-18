Jessica White, a student at Paris High School, had an inkling something was about to happen to her all day on Friday, January 10. Her friends had been dropping hints that caused Jessica to know something was up and her family had been asking for names of friends from school for the past few days.

But it wasn’t until she walked through the Paris High School gym doors Friday afternoon that Jessica finally realized what was happening, her Make-A-Wish had been granted.

Three years ago, White was your average teenager and student. Volleyball player and outgoing to all who knew her until one day her mother said Jessica changed.

“Jessica turned into a different person. She became withdrawn, wasn’t interested in activities anymore and when she started complaining of back pain, I knew something was wrong,” said Mary White, Jessica’s mom.

White was diagnosed at Arkansas Children’s hospital with leukemia in less than a week. “Nothing ever prepares you for the moment that a doctor tells you that your child has cancer. They had talked about the possibility that it could be cancer, but you never think it will be the worst outcome.”

Mary said that seeing your child go through an illness such as leukemia changes you as a person. In June 2016, Jessica took a turn for the worst and her family feared that they were going to lose her.

“A social worker talked to us and said that with Jessica’s diagnosis, she was eligible to apply for Make-A-Wish. So we filled out the paperwork and Jessica’s Wish was to go to Universal Studios.”

As time passed on, Jessica made progress through treatment and eventually went into remission. So happy that Jessica was doing so well, the family didn’t think much more about the Make-A-Wish.

And then Mary received a call from Tracy and Emily Richey, who is the Wish Grantor’s for this area, informing her that Jessica’s Wish had been granted and that is when the planning began.

About a year ago, Tracy and Emily Richey decided to volunteer with Make-A-Wish after they heard about becoming a Wish Grantor at an FBLA conference. They have helped other Wish reveals, but Jessica’s was their first Wish Reveal Party to plan and host.

Tracy and Emily worked closely with the White family and the school to make this reveal as amazing as possible, which included hundreds of staff and students waiting to reveal a mighty big secret: a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Universal Studios, SeaWorld and Walt Disney World for Jessica and her family.

Even with her suspicions, Jessica wasn’t aware that Friday would be the day her dream would come true.

“I thought I was going to the gym to learn new video equipment. It shocked me to walk in and see everyone in the gym, and then I looked back at all my friends,” Jessica said. “They were just smiling.”

Make-a-Wish provides kids and their families a break from the illness or treatments during a dark time, to take their minds off of their difficult situations.

“It felt great to be a part of Jessica’s Wish Reveal! There is nothing like seeing the surprise on her face and being able to tell her that her Wish is being granted. Emily and I both loved putting this together for Jessica and we look forward to helping grant more wishes in the future,” said Richey

There was nothing but smiles from family, friends and Paris High School staff when Jessica walked in those doors. Lots of happy tears as Jessica walked the red carpet into her reveal party.

“Make-A-Wish always does a great job of including the siblings. Jessica’s parents thanked us over and over. They are thankful that they get to have a family vacation.”

Currently, Jessica is still in remission, but the memories of the when days were uncertain are always on her mind. Jessica and her family will be headed on vacation at the beginning of February, where many happy memories will be made for this family.

KTCS Radio in Fort Smith is sponsoring Jessica’s Wish.