Tony Hall scored 20 points, RJ Glasper dished out eight assists and Devante Foster grabbed seven rebounds, but the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys basketball team (x-x) was unable to overcome the sharp shooting and stingy defense of Oklahoma Baptist (x-x), falling 75-61 to the Bison on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Golden Suns are back in action on Thursday, Jan. 16, facing Harding in a 5:30 p.m. matchup at Tucker Coliseum.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Wonder Boys edged ahead of Oklahoma Baptist early, and held the lead through the majority of the opening minutes. The Bisons used a Harrison Stoddart 3-pointer at the 15:51 mark to put OBU ahead 10-9, its first lead of the game.

The two teams traded leads over the next minute, but four straight Tech points gave the Wonder Boys a 15-12 advantage with 14:27 to play.

After that bucket, OBU outscored Tech 8-3 over the next nearly two minutes to claim a 20-18 lead with 12:11 remaining.

The Bison extended their lead to ten (32-22) with 6:39 to play with a subsequent 12-2 run.

Tech narrowed the deficit to four (34-30) on a Devante Foster 3-pointer with 2:06 to play in the half, but Rashad Lewis answered for OBU on the next possession to stretch the Bison lead to six (36-30) going into halftime.

The Bison pushed the lead back into double figures in the opening minutes of the second half (40-30).

The Wonder Boys responded with a 7-0 run leading into the under-16 media timeout, cutting the deficit to three (40-37).

OBU responded with a 7-0 run over the next four minutes to push the lead back to ten (47-37) going into the under-12 media timeout.

The final minutes saw Oklahoma Baptist extend its lead to 15 (73-58) in the final minute en route to the win.

NOTABLES

Kevin McNeal and Foster joined Hall in double figures with 10 points apiece.

OBU outshot Tech 48.1 to 39.0 percent from the floor.

The Bison held a 46-27 rebounding edge.

OBU held a 17-14 edge in points off turnovers, a 38-24 edge in points in the paint, and a 16-7 advantage in second-chance points.





