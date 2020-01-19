Paris and County Line returned to the court early last week, getting back in the routine following the holiday tournament break. For the Eagles, it was a home tilt against an outstanding Atkins team. Paris played their most complete game of the season and erased a sizable lead in the fourth quarter. However, a couple of calls didn't go their way and the momentum changed late, and Paris lost 67-55. The Lady Eagles saw Jadyn Hart again go over the 30 point plateau as Paris took down the Lady Red Devils 49-42. County Line Boys defeated Hackett 48-42 and the Lady Indians struggled to score, dropping their game by a single point, 36-35. Scranton was off until games on Friday night.

With the storms forecast across the region on Friday, several teams adjusted schedules to accommodate. County Line was traveling to Lavaca, and by driving west, they avoided travel during the worst of the storms. On the court, a big first quarter set the tone for the Lady Indians as they cruised to a 51-45 road win. The guys didn't fare as well, dropping their contest 56-36. Paris was scheduled for a four-game night at Two Rivers. Because of the expected storms, they started early and played with a running clock to try and get players and spectators home as soon as possible. The Lady Eagles had a storm of their own brewing, and Harlie Watts hit a shot from deep to help send Paris into overtime, where they won 60-55. This Lady Eagle team is finding their groove at just the right time, and have significantly improved from their early-season woes. For the guys, the 49-45 final finished off the evening sweep, as both junior high programs won their games as well.

Scranton was on the road at Western Yell, and Libby Kremer put on a show, scoring 22 of the Rocket'sRocket's 43 points as they rolled to a seven-point road win. That would be all the basketball that would be played on their evening, as the boys' game was canceled due to tornado warnings. Fans and athletes were directed to shelters to wait out the storm. Across the county, Paris had left Two River and made it to Dardanelle before having to pull off and seek shelter. The coaches and players were able to safely wait out the storms, with staff and administrators working to keep everyone safe and informed. Friday was a good example of how schools across the region plan and prepare for situations that might arise. Teams can now focus on the home stretch of their conference season, with meaningful games slated each week as teams make their push toward postseason tournaments.