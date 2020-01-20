The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission recently awarded $202,000 to 11 local organizations for upcoming events and programming in 2020.

Sixteen applications were received for the 2020 funding cycle. Nine of the organizations made five-minute pitches to commission members in October, and the grant recipients were voted on by the group in November, according to a news release.

The following organizations received funding: Arkansas Railroad Museum; Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas; Black Pilots of America; Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance; Gloves Not Guns; Go Forward Pine Bluff; Merrill High-All School Reunion; REFORM Inc.; South Arkansas Livestock Association; Taylor Field; and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff–Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament.

Applicants which were not funded will automatically be re-considered if additional funding becomes available in 2020, according to the release.

The commission also recently approved the funding of $1,120,250 for the Pine Bluff Convention Center in 2020.

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission provides funding for the convention facilities maintained and operated by the Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission, and for the purpose of advertising and promoting events and organizational programming that fit within the commission’s mission of promoting and enhancing Pine Bluff for conventions and tourism, according to the release.