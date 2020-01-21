Carter Buckner, a 2017 Pine Bluff High School graduate, will attend the University of Nicosia in Nicosia, Cyprus, during the Spring 2020 semester.

A junior at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Buckner is majoring in computer science and music and plans to continue his studies in Cyprus, an island country located in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to a news release.

Buckner is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME), Arkansas Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (ARK-LSAMP), and currently serves as the principal bass player in the University of Arkansas orchestra.

He has had internships at the University of California, Irvine, and Northrop Grumman Corp. at Palmdale, Calif., according to the release.

Studying abroad has been a goal of Buckner’s since high school. He feels that the experience will broaden his academic skills and benefit his pursuit of post-graduate work. He was inspired through the International Club in high school and teachers, Gail Bonilla, Stephen Bronskill and Special Sanders, who studied abroad, according to the release.