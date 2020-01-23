We have two Casey’s General Stores in Fort Smith. There is also one in Barling and another in Rye Hill. There are between 15-20 in northwest Arkansas. Since 90% of my work is in NWA, I do stop in those NWA stores on a regular basis. Fort Smith directors recently approved a zoning change allowing a proposed Casey’s to be built at the northwest corner of 46th & Rogers Avenue. This was later overturned by a local judge, blaming the city, for not going outside the standard 300-feet to insure other landowner’s constitutionally rights were protected.

What property owners were the judge referring to? If 300-foot is the rule, then shouldn’t we at least be consistent? What about rights to open a business on a commercial street? The only property owners within the 300 feet would be other commercial property owners or multi-family owners. The gas station on the northeast corner of 46th & Rogers has an approximate half-acre site. Even if Casey’s site is 1 acre, that leaves 700 to 800 feet from the most northern point to the nearest residential property line at Free Ferry Heights, and another 1300 feet to Free Ferry Road, so it couldn’t be those property owners.

The only other residential property owners would be across Rogers Avenue on 46th going south. The nearest residential property is just over 300 feet, so, it couldn’t be those property owners. After the local judge overturned the zoning change, the city directors had the city attorney, at the taxpayers' expense of course, give several options during the last study session. I don’t recall any NWA Casey’s ever having a problem in zoning or being built, even those next to residential homes. I think what should have been a very easy decision, again in Fort Smith, proves for some, to be anything but easy.