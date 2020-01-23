After an EF2 tornado and high winds whipped through Logan County on Friday, January 11, the community of Scranton was a mess of debris and storm damage. Community members lost their homes and farms in a matter of seconds.

Fortunately, the city found just the right mix of workers and volunteers to help with the city clean up and offer a bit of hope for all involved; 180 students from Scranton High School.

The students helped rebuild fences and pick up debris from the storm. But the students also helped two families whose lives were forever changed that night. Bruce and Ona Dunlap lost their home that night and the tornado took out the Grenwelge family's poultry houses and a barn.

"I was in shock, I couldn't believe how much a tornado could do to their chicken houses and everything they've worked for and stuff and now they have to rebuild everything it's just horrible," said student Ethan West.

Scranton Superintendent Toby Cook said that the school had a great student response after the tornado wanting to do something to help the community.

"A lot of these kids have had field trips out here when they're in like the third or fourth grade, so they want to come and take care of this place because it's special to them.

Bruce and Ona Dunlap, who lost their home that night, said that it is very humbling that there were so many people who wanted to help.

"Most of those students didn't know us and they still came and worked hard. You hear a lot about what's wrong in the world, but anyone who could see this would know that our future leaders such as these students can make it right."

Scranton Mayor David Corbitt said that he is very proud of the community and of the students for stepping up during this devastating time.

"It is such an awesome experience to see everyone come together to make things a little better for our community."