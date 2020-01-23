The 16-2 Dardanelle Sandlizards will travel to Subiaco on Thursday, January 23, with games starting at 5 p.m. The game will be a rematch of a tough, hard-fought game earlier in the season when the Trojans fell 46-39.

Last week the Trojans were busy with three games. On Tuesday, Subi traveled to Dover to take on the Pirates. The game pretty much demonstrated the Trojans for the year as they had moments of some exceptional play, followed by moments of head-scratching play. Subi started the game strong, jumping out to a 13-1 lead. Minutes later, the score was 15-13. The Trojans would then right the ship and go into intermission with a 30-17 lead. The third period saw the Trojans increase the lead to 17 and looked to be cruising. Then the Pirates came back again and saw the lead cut to 7 before Subiaco finished with a strong game with a 63-51 win. Conner King and Sahir Isei combined for 31 points to lead the Trojans with Matthew Kremer and Jonathan Mercera tossing in a combined 20.

On Wednesday, Subi hosted Ozark in a makeup game. The first half saw the Trojans play strong defense despite ending the half with four starters on the bench in foul trouble. A once 18-13 lead turned into a 25-22 deficit as the Trojans turned the ball over in the final minutes of the half. The second half was a total collapse on the offensive end as the Trojans mustered only 8 points and fell 51 – 30 in a very disappointing outing.

On Friday, Subiaco traveled to Morrilton to take on the tough Devil Dogs. Morrilton's quickness was more than the Trojans had seen this year despite a very tough non conference schedule. The Trojans went into intermission tied with the Dogs at 22. The third period saw the Trojans build a six-point lead. Unfortunately, the Trojans missed several open shots in the second half and were soundly beaten on the free throw line 25-7. Subi gave great effort and competed throughout the game but fell 48-44. Jonathan Mercera and Jaedon Neiveld combined for 21 points with Jackson Frederick tossing in eight.

After hosting Dardanelle on Thursday, the Trojans will travel to Ozark for a rematch on Tuesday. Games will start at 5 p.m. with the JV followed by the Jr High and then Sr High.