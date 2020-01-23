Paris Senior guard Nick Bazyk has taken a new role this season for the Eagles. He has seen a lot of changes in his game over the last few years, and now he is a vital piece of the Paris squad. Nick moved to Paris from 7A Bryant before his Junior year, and it was a significant change.

“I like the small town. It is a change, but people are more straight-forward and laid back,” Bazyk said when asked about the transition. He has been a fan of the game for a long time. Still, his arrival in Paris coincided with his comeback from a devastating injury over a year earlier.

During his freshman year in Bryant, Nick took charge during a game. As he hit the floor, in a freak twist, his wrist and arm snapped, breaking both bones. The significance of the break was not evident immediately, and his wrist was set improperly. Eventually, Nick had to undergo drastic surgery to break and set both bones, placing plates and screws in his arm. For a basketball player, seeing your arm with a massive scar reaching from your wrist to your elbow, most would walk away and tell what they could have done if the circumstances had been different, not Bazyk.

Nick made a move to the new school and started working on his “bounce-back moment.” Last season, Bazyk was a starter and a role player, often deferring to others for the bulk of the scoring. His senior season would be much different, as he and Luke Trusty are the only seniors on a young Paris team. Over the summer, you could see him out running along the highways, running the ridge and working to up his endurance.

Head Coach Mike Foster says, “ Last year he was tentative. This year he is taking over a leadership role and has been averaging around 18 points a game.” However, that leadership isn’t from the vocal rah-rah narrative, but from the work ethic and hard play that Bazyk gives each day.

Three surgeries later, Nick Bazyk is finishing out his high school career as a Paris Eagle and embracing the role of building up the young squad. In a day where students may look for a reason to take a day off, not put in the reps in the gym, or to go half-hearted, Bazyk can show the price it takes to be a leader by merely raising his left sleeve.