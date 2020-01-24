Arkansas
Terresa Crouch, 1506 S. Porter, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 13.
Walter Glen Fisher, aka Glen Fisher, dba Fisher Communications Inc. and Crystal Gale Fisher, 193 N. Forks LaGrue Road, DeWitt; filed Chapter 7 Jan. 13.
Jeremy Kizzire, 1504 Granvue Drive, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 13.
Scott McCarty and Shannon McCarty, 17 Willis McCallie Drive, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 15.
Ashley Morris, P.O. Box 135, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 17.
Gavie James and Majorie James, 403 W. 1st St, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 18.
Bradley
Charles H. English Jr. and Christa N. English, 1409 Bellaire St., Warren; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 17.
Cleveland
Willie Bea Brandon, P.O. Box 24, Rison; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 13.
Drew
Gladys B. Williams, 632 W. Trotter St., Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 13.
Rose Marie Bailey, 120 Carpenter Road, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Jan. 16.
Salina LaDawn Lewis, 3068 Highway 278 West, Wilmar; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 17.
Chelsey Reedy, 202 E. Pope St., Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 20.
Grant
Kevin R. Phillips, 11 William Court, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 17.
Jefferson
Ticara Rogene Marshae Boyd, 4208 Camden Road, Apt. 120, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 13.
Ronnie Lynn Guffey, P.O. Box 1084, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Jan. 13.
Minnie Frazier, aka Minnie Trimble, 3901 Adventure Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Jan. 13.
Luvell Livingston, 716 S. Ash St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 13.
Timothy Turner Jr., 4419 W. 13th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Jan. 15.
James Allen Roberts and Eugenia Darlene Roberts, 809 Pipeline Road, Jefferson; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 15.
Merlin Collins Laws, P.O. Box 322, Altheimer; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 16.
Anita LaGrone, 405 Green Meadows Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 16.
DRS Services Inc., P.O. Box 2786, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 11 Jan. 17.
John H. James Jr., 1607 S. Beech St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 20.
Lincoln
Timothy Scott McGregor and Betty Ruth McGregor, 1101 W. Franklin St., Star City; filed Chapter 13 Jan. 17.