A hearing in a lawsuit filed a year ago today by a property owner against Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association over its protective covenants was held on Jan. 10.

In the Saline County Circuit Court lawsuit, plaintiff Gene E. Garner seeks a declaratory judgement and other relief.

Garner tells the judge the POA violates state law and “far exceeds” the authority given the POA board to amend, modify or revoke protective covenants.

Garner’s 201-page complaint includes the current protective covenants, which the POA board approved at its April, 2018 meeting. The current 119-page document replaced 3 pages.

The lawsuit, case 63CV-19-116, is styled Gene E. Garner v. Board of Directors Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association, et al.

Both sides agree the POA board holds authority to amend, rescind and add to the original protective covenants. But they disagree whether the original protective covenants were revoked and if the new protective covenants are new documents replacing the old covenants. Garner told Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips the covenants now contain a “fair amount of city code.”

The POA contends the board merely amended and added to the existing covenants.

Garner also argues that the board should have filed the new covenants with the court. The POA disagrees.

Philips declared a possible conflict of interest, saying that a friend sold him a membership so he may play golf at member rates. But the judge added he does not feel it is an actual conflict of interest.

Both sides expressed comfort with Phillips presiding.

In the defense presentation, E. B. “Chip” Chiles IV of Quattlebaum, Grooms and Tull said the plaintiff’s arguments are incorrect, and asked for a summary judgment for the POA.

Chiles said the protective covenants were created April 20, 1970, with amendments over the years.

In April 2011, Village developer Cooper Communities Inc. assigned certain rights to the POA, including authority to amend, rescind or add to the original covenants.

Garner questioned whether the board has the authority to impose new restrictions and burdens on owners without owner approval.

Even if not revoked, he questioned the board’s authority to create a new set of restrictions “not contemplated by the developer.”

Chiles said the plaintiff contends the board overreached its authority, but he says it did not. He cited an Arkansas Court of Appeals ruling that the board holds the right to amend, rescind and add to covenants.

Later in the session, Garner’s attorney, Philip Montgomery of Legacy Law Group, said current issues differ from a previous Garland County Circuit Court case that was later upheld by the appeals court.

That case unsuccessfully challenged 4 issues, including the 2-tier assessment and the creation of overlay zones.

Chiles told Phillips a public filing declares the protective covenants are located in the POA administrative office and on the POA’s website, with no further notice required.

Chiles said the 2018 changes provide greater detail, incorporating many existing POA practices.

Montgomery later contended that new restrictions go far past the original covenants, even controlling what types of shrubs may be planted. Thus, he argues, they actually are new covenants, not a modification.

Phillips placed the burden on attorneys to tell him which provisions create more restrictions and which ones are unreasonable.

Before concluding, Phillips summarized his initial impressions, saying that if he were an owner, he would not like the new protective covenants – but adding that the board holds authority to do what it did.

Philips said he will review the changes to determine if they are new restrictions, and not amendments to the covenants