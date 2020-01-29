The Logan County Spelling Bee was held at St. Joseph's School on January 15.

First, second and third place spelling bee winners from area schools competed at the county level for the chance to attend the State Spelling Bee in February.

The winners of the County Spelling Bee were first place Samuel Wu from St. Joseph's Catholic School, second place Daniel Wu from Subiaco Academy and third place Avri McCubbins from Paris Elementary School.

A spelling bee is a competition where contestants, usually children, are asked to spell English words. Spelling bee students start at a local competition in elementary or middle schools. Competitors compete against each other in the same grade/grade range, with winners advancing to the next level.

After the pronouncer gives the contestant a word, the contestant may pronounce the word before spelling it, if she/he chooses to. The contestant may request the pronouncer to re-pronounce the word, define it, or use it in a sentence.

Having started to spell a word, a contestant may stop and start over, retracing the spelling from the beginning, but in retracing, there can be no change of letters and their sequences from those first pronounced. If letters and their sequence are changed in the spelling, the speller will be disqualified.

The judges will confer and accept or reject each spelling. If the word is misspelled, the judges will correctly spell the word to give the speller instant feedback. The next speller will receive a new word.

When the speller misspells a word, he/she immediately drops out of the contest. The bee is conducted in rounds, with all eligible spellers getting a word. If all spellers in a round misspell, the round is repeated.

When the competition is reduced to two spellers — if the first person misspells the next word and the second person spells that same word correctly — the second contestant will be the first-place winner, and the first speller becomes the second-place winner.

If both spellers misspell the word, then the round begins again, following the above rules. The judges are in complete control of the contest. Their decision is final on all questions.

Students representing Paris School District were Addie Forst, Riley Clare and Avri McCubbins. Students representing Subiaco Academy included Daniel Wu, JT Smith and Andrew Giebel

and from St. Joseph's Samuel Wu, Emily Kremers and Sydney Mize.

Franklin County's Spelling Bee was held at Charleston Middle School on Friday, January 17. Schools represented included Charleston, County Line and Ozark. Sutida Ratnaransy of Ozark won third place, Tooba Sehr of County Line won second place and Gunner Claiborne of Charleston was the Grand Champion. Gunner will continue to represent Franklin County in the State Spelling Bee.

Samuel Wu will advance to compete at the State Spelling Bee representing Logan County in Cabot next month.