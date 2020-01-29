The last week of both school and athletics calendars were chaotic and abbreviated. With most schools in the area missing at least one day due to weather, many would also not have Friday night games due to a statewide conference. Paris moved their game up to Thursday night, hosting a Two Rivers team that took both the girls and the boys games down to the wire on the road less than two weeks ago.

When the Lady Eagles played Two Rivers on January 10, it took a late shot from deep from Harlie Watts to send it to overtime and an eventual 60-55 win. When they took the court at home, it was a different story. Pressure defense set the stage for the Lady Eagles to pull out from early and then play keep away for the final quarter in a 64-55 win that was not that close. The story of the game was Jadyn Hart scoring the first 16 points for the Lady Eagles as part of her 33 point night. Don't look now, but the once struggling Lady Eagles are now climbing the conference standings and rounding into form as the regular season winds down.

When the boys took the court, they did so without their starting point guard, as Dylan Krigbaum is out with an injury. Two Rivers lost their leading scorer early in the game as well, and the Eagles took advantage of the mismatch. They built a significant lead, only to see in dwindle back down to single digits by the half with sloppy play and mental errors. In the second half, they stepped it back up and pulled away for a lopsided win. Head Coach Mike foster had pulled a red hot Nick Bazyk and the other starters out late, letting many of the bench players get some reps in varsity actions.

Fortunately, Rick Trusty was in the crowd and realized the moment at hand, and was able to get word to Foster that Bazyk was at the edge of breaking the scoring record. Moments later, Bazyk was back on the floor and made the bucket that set his total at 45 points and set the single-game scoring record previously held by James VanLandingham. The record was set in 1988, and the head coach that evening was Gary Rhinehart, who was also present for the new record. The record points were scored in entirely different ways, as Van Landingham was known for his prowess in the paint and taking advantage of the significant size advantage he had in the paint. Bazyk is a pure shooter who can score from just about anywhere. He was hot from behind the arc but also drove past his defender often during the scoring barrage, as Paris walked away with the 79-57 win.

Other Area Highlights from the region:

County Line Hosted the annual Opal Pistole Tournament featuring the best of the areas junior high boys and girls basketball teams. The Paris Junior Lady Eagles took the girl's division, while County Line took the boy's title by four over Paris.

Mitchell Keezer scored 31 points as County Line took down Future School of Fort Smith. Tyler Dugger added 19 in the lopsided 70-59 win.

County Line Lady Indians are 7-1 in conference play and poised for a strong postseason run.

Ethan West had 18 points and Greg Kohler had 16 as the Scranton Rockets steamrolled Oark 72-38.

Libby Kremer scored nine unanswered points to start the Lady Rockets off against Oark as part of her game-high 14 points in the 45-31 win. Joshlynn Terry added 13 points