A Pine Bluff man currently on probation was arrested Tuesday on a drug related charge.

Baruacus Brock, 27, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Tri-County Drug Task Force officers after they saw the vehicle turn east on Third Avenue from Mulberry Street without using a turn signal.

Task Force Agent Cody Musselwhite reported that he and Sgt. Fred Green were patrolling in the area at the time and stopped the vehicle at 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street. Musselwhite reported that he informed the female driver of the reason for the stop and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A male was sitting in the passenger seat and Brock was in the rear seat.

When he asked the driver if there was any marijuana in the car, she pulled out a burnt marijuana cigarette and said she had found it on the ground and put it in her vehicle. The occupants were asked to step out while the car was searched and a glass jar containing 1.6 grams of suspected marijuana was found in the driver’s purse.

Musselwhite reported that a small blue folded towel was found in the back floorboard and inside the towel was a used syringe and two small plastic baggies of a crystal-like substance suspected of being methamphetamine.

Brock initially gave his name as Devon Darrell Turner an said he was from San Francisco, California. When investigators were unable to find anyone with that name, he was told he would be taken to the adult detention center where he would be fingerprinted and identified. He then admitted his name was Brock.

When he was questioned, Brock said the syringe found inside the towel was his but said he did not know anything about the methamphetamine. He said he uses meth but had not bought any since last night.

A $5,000 bond was set for Brock Wednesday on probable cause of possession of a controlled substance. The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.