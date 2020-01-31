Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office served the owners of Saracen

Cinema 8 with an eviction notice Jan. 17. Court records obtained by The Commercial

show that Vu evicted Steven Mays Jr., chief operating officer, of Saracen Cinema 8, for

failure to pay rent and comply with the rental agreement.

“They don’t pay me,” Vu said of Mays and Okorie Ezieme, Saracen Cinema 8 chief

financial officer. “The electricity is too much [and] they don’t pay me nothing.”

According to Vu, electricity at Saracen Cinema 8 exceeds more than $7,000 a month. She

claims the electricity is just one fee she’s been forced to pay with no help from the

owners.

“I had to spend $1.2 million that I put over there…,” Vu said. “I had to pay the taxes and

everything. They pay me nothing. It’s a violation.”

According to documents, Vu alleges she has an agreement with the tenants to pay her

37% of their gross sales. But, she says Mays and Ezieme did not report their income.

Additionally, she told the court that rent listed as $2, 141.50 was past due for the months

of November and December.

“If I would like to keep my mall open a little bit longer, I have to shut down the movie

theater,” she said. “I don’t have money to support it [and] the mall. Electricity is too

much and they pay me nothing.”

Mays denies the allegations insisting that they’ve taken care of their obligations as it

relates to their rental agreement with Vu.

“We’ve paid her based on our agreement,” Mays said. “So, if you sign a deal that you

don’t read, then that’s on you. She’s been getting over on people for a lot of years on a

bad deal and they have to deal with it.”

Back in July, Vu sold Pines Cinema 8 for an undisclosed amount to Mays and Ezieme

after operating the business solo for a few years following Carmike Cinemas lease with

The Pines Mall ending in Jan. 2016. Under her ownership, complaints of unsanitary

conditions and allegations of showing patrons pirated films were reported. Vu denied all

accusations.

“We know [that] since the beginning of the process that there have been a long list of

violations on her part,” said Mays declining to explain the violations in detail. “We have

upheld our obligations.”

Pines Cinema 8 reopened as Saracen Cinema 8 in Sept. 2019 after parts of the 900-seat

theater were renovated. During its temporary two-month closure, Mays and Ezieme

enlisted help to remove an infestation of roaches along with making aisles inside one

theater handicap accessible, adding extra lighting, replacing movie screens with digital

projectors, getting ceiling leaks fixed and remodeling the concession stand.

When Vu was running the theater, she says she had additional money to cover costs

related to operating The Pines Mall. She also said that when Carmike Cinemas had a

lease on the property, she didn’t have issues with receiving payments per the terms of the

contract. Vu could not provide The Commercial with an exact amount of how much

Mays and Ezieme owe her other than it was “a lot.”

If the theater remains open, Vu fears she will have to close the mall down in 30 days.

“I rather shut down the movie theater, because if I want my mall to stay open a little bit

longer or another year, I have to close,” she said adding she was broke. “I’ll have to shut

off everything, because I won’t have money to pay for everything.”

Despite Vu’s allegations, Mays believes she’s “playing the victim.” The two will have to

appear in court regarding the affidavit of eviction. A court date has not been set yet. But,

Mays contends that he has nothing to worry about since his “contract is solid.”

“If she had these situations going on where she wasn’t able to hold up her side of the

agreement then we wouldn’t even invested our time and money into this venture,” he

said. “But, we are upholding our part of the agreement and we will continue to do so.”