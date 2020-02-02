Jakob Holtschulte made a better life for himself after spending time in jail.

He was born and raised in Bakersfield, Calif., and after graduating high school he discovered drugs. Holtshulte eventually decided that he needed to get away from that lifestyle and decided that he would join the Navy. Unfortunately, he was kicked out after three years for smoking marijuana.

After being kicked out of the military, Holtschulte was in and out of jobs.

“I couldn’t get my stuff straight,” he said, but an opportunity came up that would give him a place to stay and a job.

Holtschulte's cousin in Florida was prepared to help him get back on his feet. On his way to Florida, Hurricane Irma made landfall and prevented him from getting the job. Luckily, he had another cousin on the way that he could work with. Holtschulte made a stop in Van Buren and began working and living. This became his new home, but things weren’t getting better for him.

“I got involved with a girl that was bad news,” Holtschulte said. A fight broke out with his girlfriend that led to him being arrested. He was given a six month sentence in the county jail and a six-year suspended sentence.

“When I went to Crawford County, after about two weeks, I was given a trusty position where I could work for the jail.” he said.

Holtschulte began to work for the jail in a cleaning position. In his trusty status he was also allowed to take part in the Career Readiness Certificate program offered by the jail. This is a class that prepares inmates for a career path after they are released. The only inmates involved in the course were Holtschulte and one other. He mentioned that no one had a real interest in taking that course, but he had lots of free time on his hands. He attended the classes Monday through Thursday until he finally had to take the test to receive his Career Readiness Certificate (CRC).

The Adult Education Center in Crawford County offers a CRC course that tests students on applied math, workplace documents, and graphic literacy to verify that the individual has essential employability skills. Holtschulte earned his CRC at the gold level, which is one of the highest levels that a student can receive. This class also lessens or removes steep fines, community service, or jail time for inmates.

“It turns out that I was a lot smarter than I thought I was. I was way better at math, way better at reading comprehension and interpreting graphs. Things like that,” he said.

He was then given the opportunity to think about where he would want to work. Being a felon, he didn’t think that he would be able to work.

“You don’t expect you’re going to get a break once you’ve been in jail and pretty much lose everything," he said.

Finally, his break came. Because of the work that he did for the jail he was released two months early. One week later he was working for Pepper Source in Van Buren.

“He’s a great guy and a good person,” said Pepper Source Vice President of Operations Jay White. “I’m familiar with the contents of the program, and I see how it impacts our employees.”

Holtschulte is currently a "backup lead," which he related to being like an assistant manager, at Pepper Source for the production room making 8,000-pound batches of sauce at a time.

He began working in early July and since then has been promoted once and given three raises.

"Everything is going pretty well for me," Holtschulte said. “Actually, I’m probably doing better than I ever did before.”

“He’s definitely a success story," White added.

The CRC program has served over 800 inmates in Crawford County. The county spends roughly $52 per day for every inmate that is housed in the Crawford County Justice Center. The Alternative Sentencing Program has saved Crawford County almost $1 million.