The League of River Valley Voters hosted a Meet & Greet for the 2020 Sebastian County Justices of the Peace candidates at the Fort Smith Main Library, Thurs., Jan. 30.

Amongst a table of hor d'oeuvres and snacks, candidates in attendance spoke one-on-one with the small group of attendees for over an hour. Jeannie Cole, LRVV president, said LRRV was unaware of a similar Meet & Greet with Sebastian County Judge candidates overlapping and competing with their own event until it was too late, possibly lowering the expected turnout.

Contested seats for JP in the upcoming elections and their districts are noted below:

District 7

* Jim Medley (R)

* William Whitfield Hyman (L)

District 11

Linda Willsey Murry (D)

* Zach Mulson (L)

District 12

Rebekah Schwartz (R)

* Jo Elsken (D)

District 13

* Brian Leach (L)

Lorrie Ann Glidewell Runion (R)

Although Sebastian County JP Rhonda Royal (Dem. - Dist. 9) is running unopposed, she was in attendance, as well.

* in attendance at the LRRV event.