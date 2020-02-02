The Fort Smith Regional Alliance honored Mayor Gary Baxter of Mulberry at their Thursday meeting.

Current chairman Dale Phelps presented the mayor with an award to recognize his time as the former chairman for the FSRA group.

Mayor Baxter said, “We did a lot in the economic and the community development for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma in 2019. We’re working for our region.”

Mayor Baxter provided an example, saying, “When Bank of the Ozarks expanded at Ozark, it created a couple of hundred more jobs. Not everyone is going to live in Ozark. Some of them will live in Mulberry, for instance, and other surrounding communities. What’s good for them is also good for us.”

The FSRA invited Shelby Fiegel, PCED (Professional Community and Economic Developer) as the meeting’s keynote speaker. Fiegel is the Director of the University of Central Arkansas Center for Community and Economic Development (CCED) and the Community Development Institute (CDI).

She spoke about the CDI program and their upcoming training program they hold each year. The goal of CDI is to equip community leaders and economic development professionals with the tools and strategies they needed to create vibrant, successful communities.

Fiegel also discussed their project known as Newtonia, in which some of the FSRA members have participated.

Newtonia is an interactive, hands-on simulation for community development training. Teams are formed to represent different neighborhoods of town districts. The teams tackle scenarios common to the field of community development.

Fiegel said, “When community leaders aren’t working together, they probably aren’t being successful. Especially when they’re a smaller community. When our neighbors have successes, we need to take that as a success for us, too.”

The group also passed a motion to provide a $3,000 scholarship to Julie Murray, PCED. She is also the president and CEO of the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce.

Murray is requesting to attend the OU Economic Development Institute program in Austin, Tex. this coming May. The course is a program of the University of Oklahoma. The money would be used to pay Murray’s tuition and travel costs.

Murray is also applying for other scholarships, if those scholarships are approved, the additional funds would be used to reimburse FSRA.

FSRA unanimously approved the new 2020 board nominations: Jordan Hale, director of government and community relations at UAFS; Joseph Hurst, mayor of Van Buren; Daniel Rogers, mayor of Paris; Jeff Schockley, owner of Shockley Select Realty of Poteau.

Karen Wages, executive director for Poteau Chamber of Commerce, volunteered to chair the FSRA’s 10th anniversary event.

The newest mayors that are also a part of FSRA were recognized: Scotty White (Poteau), Doug Kinslow (Greenwood) and Jerry Martin (Alma).

Mayors Baxter and Kinslow each addressed the group about ongoing and completed projects within their respective communities before adjourning the meeting.