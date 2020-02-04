Route 358 began as a simple jazz session when the Mears family sat in their Fayetteville, Arkansas, home around the kitchen table casually playing guitars.

Then a quick trip to the studio where the live recording of “Alone Tonight” launched the four piece ensemble’s jazzy instrumentals in their home to nominations for 2018 and 2019 “Americana Artist of the Year” by the Arkansas Country Music Awards. Americana Music encompasses country, pop, bluegrass, folk in a unique form of acoustic music.

Their recent concert at Hot Springs Village Woodlands Auditorium was executed in a personal manner making listeners feel as if they may be sitting in the Mears’ kitchen. What many don’t know is that each member of the troupe is also a full time educator. Derrick is a professor at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Jodi teaches English and Theater Arts; Jade is a science instructor and Grant teaches math.

Route 358 performed many familiar country and bluegrass arrangements including those written and arranged by individual members of the quartet.

Derrick offered a few light hearted moments between numbers. “Here’s another song about people dying. Guess you have to be dead to go to No. 1 on the charts,” he joked. His daughter, Jade, often responded sarcastically, “Come on, we’re not ready for that . . . yet.”

One could see the closeness between Jade and her mother Jodi playing bass. Dad, Derrick, often playing challenging guitars with son-in-law Grant. The ensemble was all together on guitar for “He’s Fine.” Derrick’s talented banjo accompanied his vocals on “Lord Forgive Me.” Grant offered expert execution on his Dobro, lap steel guitar.

Jade Mears presented strong vocals along with her guitar and mandolin. She also offered a pleasant tribute to Dolly Parton singing “Jolene.”

It was a personal and relaxing musical evening at Woodlands Auditorium.



