Police are investigating a report of a man who was robbed Monday night.

The man reporting the incident told police that around 9:15 p.m. Monday he was going to donate blood in the 300 block of South E Street when his friend and two other men asked him to get out of a vehicle. When he exited, all three men hit him and took his backpack and belongings, he said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.