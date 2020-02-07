What do you see as the three major weaknesses of the Comprehensive Master Plan?

The CMP is basically a development plan. We are already developed.

Although there may be some things we can use and we may, I see no reason to go through pages and pages of worthless information to find something that we might use. Maybe we should be looking for three things we think are positive.

Will you work toward functional RFID gates?

I would love to have this system operating. I think the cost to complete will be the determining factor as to when we go forward.

If a candidate is fired, released, or steps down from their position, do you feel they should be replaced by the next voted candidate, should there be a special election, or should the seat remain open?

The bylaws should dictate how the process is handled.

What are the five most critical near term issues facing HSV?

Financial stability, infrastructure maintenance, transparency and confidence with property owners, Bylaw changes to get the board to running the Village again and getting the POA back to doing what it was created to do. Maintain the community.

What, if any, navigation improvements do you feel the POA website needs?

This is not my expertise.

Do you feel the CEO should be removed from her position? Why or why not?

I think anyone needs to be removed if they are not doing what is in the best interest of this community and its members.

Would you disband the Governance Committee? Why or why not?

I think having a governance committee is great, just like all the other committees. They just need to be advisers to the board just like all other committees. Bylaw changes can do this.

Would you work to cancel the board orientation and remove the consultants who are running it?

I did attend the orientation. I think it was informative in some ways and in other ways, it was used as a tool to influence our thinking. I do not approve of that approach.

What is your position on raising assessments and/or special assessments?

If cost of living continues to go up, we have no choice but to raise the assessments. I think we all understand that. I would rather do a special assessment than raise assessments permanently if there was ever a case this made better sense in the long term.

As a board member, to who do you think your fiduciary duty is owed: the members or the corporation?

The board only has one purpose, it is to do what is best for the members and the community. The corporations only purpose is to carry out the wishes of the members and their elected board.

Do you feel there is a “gate problem”? If so, how do you propose to fix it?

We do have a gate problem, although it has a simple fix. I have called the gates for 35 years to get my guest in. I have never had a problem having to do this. I did not know until lately that this had changed. If anyone can drive up to the gates and say anything (I am going to a garage sale, I am going to eat etc.) and get in, we have a problem. I would have known that this was happening if I wanted in without anyone knowing though. Nothing secure about this process.

What do you think can be done to obtain some payback from the counties from money they collect every year from us in taxes?

Truthfully, nothing. The county judges would rule on this. I do not think they would even consider it.

Do you think the POA is doing an adequate job of maintaining our infrastructure today? Would you change the maintenance priorities in any way?

We all know we are not keeping up with the infrastructure. Yes, I would change it. I will not know how I would change it until I have more information on funds available.

Do you think HSV has enough revenue coming in to do what you would like to see us do?

No, but I believe it’s a lot closer than some think. We have a tremendous amount of work to do before we will know the real numbers.

What do you think should be the primary focus on growing the Village?

I am not sure about that currently. I do know that the local realtors sold around 700 homes last year for around 140 million. I would like to see us do everything we can to get more potential clients to them through marketing efforts.

Are you satisfied with the marketing plan? What changes if any would you make?

I will not be satisfied with any marketing plan that does not make financial sense. My example of a bad marketing plan. We spend a million dollars and attract 50 buyers. 25 lots 25 homes. I think we would say a great job and it would be. Here is an estimate of the revenues that we would receive from this. Approximately 20,000 in assessments a year. 25 homeowners spend an average of $75,00 a week (probably high) on our amenities. $97,500.00 in a little over 8 years we would get our million back and start making a good return. Don't forget to add one other thing into the equation. If we owe any money and spend money marketing, you must figure interest for this money. 40 to 50 thousand a year in interest.

Do you want us to remove our gates and become incorporated? Why or why not? And if so by whom?

That is a no. I want to live in this gated private community.

Do you think the board should have a voice in how the POA staff is organized and its number of employees?

Not a voice. They should determine it though the GM.

What are your business or real estate investment interest in Hot Springs Village and how will you balance your personal interests with your fiduciary duty to the POA’s purpose as stated in its Articles of Incorporation?

I have more than most. I own a lot of Commercial Rental property. I build/develop according to state laws and the covenants and restrictions of the Village. That will not change, and I do not want it to change. Not sure where I need to balance anything.

What other communities, best practices or specific metrics will you use to measure Hot Springs Village and make decisions on its behalf?

Not sure of any. I think most would like to learn from our community. It is a great place and it is even going to get better.

What do you consider to be the community’s single greatest challenge in the next 3 years and what solution do you propose for solving it?

Financial stability. Stop unnecessary spending. We must see where we are really at in order to go forward with whatever is necessary in the future.

There has been a great deal of division in Hot Springs Village since the last POA board member election. What do you feel the impact of this division is on people who may be considering moving to the Village?

I do know it has hurt us. How much is unknown. It is really something that can change quickly. I truly believe it will.

Have you served on any POA committees? If so, what committees? If not, why not?

I served and later managed the ACC for years when it was being run by the developer.

Do you support a finance committee that is responsible only to the POA Board of Directors? Why or why not?

I don't know of any committee that should not be responsible to the BOD.

Experience in management is different than experience as a director of a corporation. The POA is a corporation. Have you served on the board of a corporation?

No, but I did answer to one.

Do you believe the current form of corporation is the right one for our Association going into the future?

Yes, with the Bylaws changed to put the power back to the BOD.

See number 6.

We can’t effectively and efficiently sustain and maintain our infrastructure and amenity assets because of a lack of funding. How do you suggest we increase funding?

It is so much easier to cut cost than increase revenue. If it was simple it would already be done. Don't have a good answer currently.

If a board member is removed, do you feel they should be allowed to run for the board the following year?

Yes, I do.

Will you work to shut down and remove the CMP?

This was one of my questions. I think my answer was yes, hopefully in the first week.

Should marketing be under the direction of the Board and not under the POA? Why or why not?

This is a tough question for me. I am mixed about it. I would rather it be under the GM but can see where we would be expecting a lot from that position. I think my answer would be based on the knowledge of the GM in marketing.

What do you propose to fix the broadband and cellular issues in the Village? Do you have a timeline for this?

This is not something I have spent time on yet. I cannot give a good answer.

What do you suggest be done about collecting assessments owed from defaulters?

I am open for suggestions.

If elected to the board, what will be your # 1 priority?

Changing the Bylaws. Will not be the first thing I do though. It will take time. Other things won't.

If a candidate running for the board has publicly stated they have obtained legal counsel to investigate the viability of taking legal action against the POA Board, do you feel this would constitute a conflict of interest?

I would hope not. I did it not long ago.

What do you propose be done with the Balboa Club building and how do you propose to pay for it?

Not sure what happened but a gentleman I know tried to rent it and was going to pay to do work on it also. Staff did not know for sure what they wanted to do at this time is what he said he was told. I really need to look at the full issue to better answer this question.

Good marketing.

Would you move to make changes or revoke previous changes made to the by-laws? If so, what changes would those be and why?

Answered earlier.