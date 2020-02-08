A Pine Bluff man previously convicted of several felonies was arrested Wednesday after sheriff’s investigators found a shotgun in the vehicle the man was driving.

Roderick Smith, 35, was behind the wheel of a blue Dodge Charger that was in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 13th Avenue and Plum Street when Tri-County Drug Task Force Sgt. Fred Green and Investigator Cody Musselwhite, who were patrolling in the area, arrived to assist security officers.

Green reported that Smith was drinking from a Styrofoam cup and there were two males in the back seat of the vehicle when investigators arrived, and the males in the back seat ran and were not located. The cup contained what the investigators believed was an alcoholic beverage and when they approached Smith and asked him what he had in the cup, he said “my drink.”

In plain view in the passenger side of the vehicle investigators saw a sawed-off shotgun that had black tape connected to the stock, which had also been sawed-off. The gun was determined to be a Winchester .20-gauge that was loaded with four buckshot shells. A criminal history check showed that Smith had prior felony convictions.

Smith was not interviewed because he was intoxicated.

On Friday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $15,000 bond for Smith after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and criminal use of a prohibited weapon.