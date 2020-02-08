Pine Bluff Police on Thursday served a drug related search warrant at a house on LaSalle Cove and arrested two men on drug and weapons charges.

Christopher Davis, 23, and Melvin Sanders, 49, were taken into custody after vice and narcotics officers forced their way into the back door of the residence when no one answered their knock.

Detective Jarrell Johnson reported that when Davis was searched, officers found a blue plastic package containing green vegetable material believed to be marijuana on his person. In the den, additional bags of green vegetable material and a digital scale were found. A semi-automatic rifle was found in Davis’ bedroom closet as were additional bags of green vegetable material.

Officers also located a semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen in August, 2019, a small clear plastic bag with suspected crack cocaine it it, prescription bottles with Sanders name on them. Additional suspected marijuana was found inside a 2010 Dodge Charger that was outside the residence.

Johnson reported that the green vegetable weighed a total of 52.6 grams collectively. The drugs and weapons will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis and testing.

On Friday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set bonds of $50,000 each for Davis and Sanders after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge them with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.