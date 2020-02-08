A Pine Bluff man with an active arrest warrant was taken into custody Thursday and will face additional drug and weapons charges.

According to a press release from White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro, a White Hall Officer saw Keith Kesl, 32, driving a vehicle on Claud Road and knew that Kesl had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant.

Kesl was stopped and arrested on the warrant. During a search following the arrest, officers found a .380-caliber handgun in Kesl’s left cargo pants pocket and a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine in his jacket pocket. When the vehicle was searched, they found a camo gun case with a loaded .22-caliber rifle, ammunition, and a bag in the front passenger floorboard which contained digital scales and a mint container with multiple Xanax and Hydrocodone pills in it. Also in the bag was a small green bag with a clear glass smoking pipe with white crystal residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Shapiro said Kesl was taken to the adult detention center on probable cause of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a citation for driving on a suspended license.

Friday morning, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $35,000 bond for Kesl on those allegations.