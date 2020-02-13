Streets and Traffic Control Director Matt Meeker stated during Tuesday's Board of Director's Study Session that over the past 12 years, the city of Fort Smith has focused on sidewalk repair rather than the construction of new sidewalks.

Long time Fort Smith resident, Jim Bolin, wants to see sidewalks all the way down Rogers Avenue from downtown to Barling. This is a stretch of nearly eight miles and would include repair and new construction.

"I see them working on Rogers (near the mall) and that does make me happy," Bolin stated while voicing his concern that the stretch between Central Mall and Fort Smith Public Library is not wheelchair accessible and not paved at all in some areas.

The two mile stretch of Rogers Avenue has sidewalks on one or both sides of the road for a majority of it, but if a wheelchair-bound citizen wanted to make the trek, it would be close to impossible.

Meeker started his presentation with a history of the sidewalk program, stating that the initial goal was to repair sidewalks as well as construct new ones each year. However, the Engineering Department, who was in charge of the project at the time, decided in 2008 to shift solely to repairs due to lack of funding.

Since 2013, the Streets and Traffic Control Department has spent approximately $900k per year to repair four to five miles of sidewalk. This includes the cost of two full crews and all equipment necessary to fix sidewalks that are otherwise unwalkable. Meeker stated that the complexity and size are such that the department is not able to handle it at the current time.

Both At-large Director Robyn Dawson and Ward 2 Director Andre Good expressed concerns of areas that had heavy foot traffic but no shoulders or sidewalks. Dawson expressed concern regarding a stretch of Jenny Lind Road where students of Ramsey Junior High have to walk in a ditch or people's yards to get to school.

In an October 2018 email to then-Mayor Sandy Sanders and City Administrator Carl Geffken, Good shared his concern regarding the more than 100 residents that travel on foot or by wheelchair "from low-income housing, most notably Fort Smith Sebastian County Housing Authority Nelson Hall Homes ... to avail the grocery, banking, Salvation Army and thrift markets on Grand Avenue."

Good acknowledged that it was more complicated than just pouring concrete, but noted that several citizens in his ward had raised the concern with him.

During Tuesday's study session, Mayor George McGill pointed out that there are many residents along North 32nd Street with motorized wheelchairs trying to get to the supermarket that are sometimes in danger traveling that route.

Meeker acknowledged that both areas needed to be addressed and stated that he and his team would look into what it would take to take these projects on. He expressed his own concern that the budget did not allow for such projects at this time.

Bolin, who now lives in Chaffee Crossing, wondered if funds that are going into building the walking trail there could be reallocated to the Streets and Traffic Control Department. However, according to the year-end reports from the January Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) meeting, those trails fall under their budget, not the City of Fort Smith's.