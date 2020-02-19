Utilities Director Lance McAvoy came before the Board of Directors Tuesday night and received additional funding for the Citizen's Service Call Center to remain open through the end of May.

During his explanation, McAvoy reminded the Directors that, during the Dec. 17, 2019, meeting, they approved keeping the call center open until the end of February. This ordinance appropriates $80,000 to keep the call center open for an additional three months. This money would come from the 2020 Water and Sewer Operating Fund Reserve Balance.

McAvoy cited the upcoming shutoffs that are due to start next week for accounts that are more than 120 days past due when explaining the need for the call center. The city expects people to be calling more frequently if they are one of the accounts shut off.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton raised his ongoing concern for those in danger of their water being shut off. "How many people have signed up for the payment plan that was adopted?" Morton asked.

Once all the necessary signatures are gathered, McAvoy noted that there are between 200 and 230 accounts signed up for the payment plan.

Morton also asked how the citizens were notified of the impending shut off. McAvoy stated that there had been six mailers between October 2019 and January 2020, calls and emails when that information was available, and posting yellow door-hangers on Tuesday.

McAvoy, Morton and City Administrator Carl Geffken all implored citizens to reach out to the city if they are in danger of having their water shut off, each stating that the city wants to help. However, each noted that the city has done as much as it can and the citizens much reach out in order to receive help. Due to the $30 fee for turning water back on during business hours and $60 after hours, there is more incentive for residents to reach out.

Three of the four items on the consent agenda required some comment from Purchasing Manager Alie Bahsoon. The biggest of these items was the vote to remain in the current insurance coverage for both vehicles and buildings.

This item was on the agenda for last week's study session at which time multiple directors requested additional information. Both Morton and At Large Director Neal Martin expressed the helpfulness of the information provided before Tuesday's meeting.

For several years prior to 2019, premiums were more than claims, but due to the flood and tornado in Spring 2019, the current claims for the city of Fort Smith made up for those differences. Currently, Morton pointed out, the city has a $5 million claim and that could lead to higher premiums if the city decided to go with a private insurance.

As a part of the Arkansas Municipal League, the city of Fort Smith participates in what is called a risk-pool where cities pay into a central account based on the state market. These agreed upon amounts provide cities with protection from unnecessary fees as well as unpredictable rates.

Both the call center and the insurance items passed unanimously.