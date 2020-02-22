A former Paris police officer is accused of assaulting a detainee

Christopher Brownlow has been charged with felony second-degree battery in the facial fracture of a detainee in the Logan County Detention Center. Brownlow in September allegedly kneed a detainee in the face during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Brownlow allegedly kneed the detainee on Sept. 24 after the detainee was brought in with a woman following a domestic call. A detention deputy told Arkansas State Police Cpl. Corey Mendenhall he received a call from another deputy that the detainee was yelling and kicking the door of the cell. He requested the detainee be put in a chair.

The deputy said the detainee had calmed down and was lying on his cot when he and other deputies tried to interview him for the incident report. He said the man acted like he wasn't listening to him.

Brownlow allegedly entered the cell without being asked when the deputy swung the door open and told the detainee that he needed to stand up and that he was going to be cuffed and put in a chair, the deputy said. The detainee allegedly said, "No, no, I'm fine, I'm going to calm down." The detainee in a second interview said State Police Brownlow and another officer told him to "cuff up" and that he asked them why he had to do this.

Brownlow then hit the left side of the detainee's face with his knee "in a diving motion," the deputy told Mendenhall. The detainee in his second interview said Brownlow also elbowed him, the affidavit states.

Medical personnel told the detainee he had seven orbital fractures and a jaw fracture from the alleged incident.

State Police have seized video of the alleged assault and medical records, the affidavit states.

Paris Police Chief John O'Brien could not be reached for comment Thursday or Friday.

Second-degree battery is punishable by up to six years in prison in Arkansas.