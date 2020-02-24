A 17-year-old Southeast Arkansas Preparatory High School student suffered a concussion after he was tricked in the Tik Tok “Skull Breaker Challenge” on Friday, Feb. 21 in Pine Bluff.

The challenge involves three people lining up to jump up in the air with the person in the middle unknowingly having their legs kicked from under them by the two people on the outside.

Jeremy Cegers, the school’s principal, released a statement saying the safety and well being of their students is their top priority but the mother of the injured teen is still left with questions.

According to Kimberly Hearn, the injured teen’s mother, her son blacked out and lost control of his bodily functions and instead of the principal calling the ambulance immediately; they called her only after failed attempts to resuscitate her son.

“They brought him to the office to try to stimulate him but he kept passing out,” said Hearn. “If my child is unconscious, why didn’t they call the ambulance?”

According to Hearn, she was told protocol was to call the parents.

“My son is in remission after suffering from a brain cancerous tumor in 2013,” said Hearn. “Before this incident he was progressing well with the doctor visits, now he has regressed and will have to be seen more often.”

Hearn and her son spent six hours on Friday at JRMC followed by another seven hours the following day at Arkansas Children’s Hospital as tests and scans were ran on her son.

“Right now he is on bed rest with minimal brain stimulation,” she said. “He cannot return back to school until he is pain free for 24 hours.”

In Principal’s Cegers statement he said an investigation was immediately conducted and the students involved were suspended. He also stated a school assembly will be held for all students to raise awareness of the harm that can be caused by activities like the “skull breaker challenge”.

Hearn plans to press charges against the 15 year-old and 14-year-old students who she says caused harm to her son.

“This is not ok. You can take an innocent life within seconds,” said Hearn. “Stay away from the tricks of social media because someone can seriously end up hurt.”