James Matthews Elementary School, 4501 Dollarway Road, in the Dollarway School District will hold a pre-K registration for the 2020-2021 school year.

The session will be held March 2 through April 15. Parents or family members can pick up applications between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the main office of James Matthews.

All applications must be returned at a scheduled time with the ABC administrative assistant, according to a news release.

For details about James Matthews’ registration, call 870-534-0726.

Enrollment/registration for all other grades is handled through Dollarway’s central office at 4900 Dollarway Road. Details: 870-534-7003.