A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday after she was found with a car that had been reported stolen in Stuttgart.

Latera Robinson, 32, told Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigators that she was with a man who got out of the vehicle, a black Lexus and told her to drive around the block while he took care of some business. She said while driving, she got a call about a job and went to the duck hunting club where she was found.

Sheriff’s Lt. John Bean reported that a deputy was sent to 340 Bear Bayou in reference to someone trespassing on the property and the deputy found the car. A check of the vehicle identification number showed that the car had been reported stolen in Stuttgart and a check with Stuttgart Police indicated the car had been at an apartment complex when it was taken and was valued at $10,000.

A man’s driver’s license was found in the car and Robinson said that was who she was with. However, the owner of the car said that was not possible because the man had been with her.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $15,000 bond for Robinson after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge her with theft by receiving.