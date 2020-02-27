A Pine Bluff man previously convicted of a felony was arrested Monday after a gun was found in the vehicle the man was driving.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle Ronnie Fallis, 58, on Camden Cutoff Road because the vehicle had an expired license plate.

Sheriff’s Investigator Johnathan Powell reported that Deputy Nathan Jynes made the initial stop and Deputy Kaylon McDaniel came to the scene to assist. Fallis was asked if there was anything in the vehicle that was not supposed to be there, Fallis initially said no. He refused a request from deputies to search the vehicle.

After a records check that showed that Fallis was a convicted felony, he was asked again if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and he said there was a gun in the vehicle.

Deputies removed a nine-millimeter handgun from the front passenger seat and an unknown make revolver with the cylinder missing from the glove compartment.

On Thursday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $25,000 bond for Fallis after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Records at the prosecutor’s office showed that Fallis was previously convicted of teroristic threatening based on a 2004 arrest.