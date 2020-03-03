Among trails activities this month in Hot Springs Village will be Walkabout Wednesdays at Waypoint.

Sponsored by the Property Owners’ Association trails committee and the recreation department, it’s an opportunity to enjoy a walk or hike in the Waypoint at DeSoto Marina area.

Walkabout Wednesdays participants will receive a 10% menu discount that day at Waypoint, which will have regular hours – tell the clerk you participated in the event.

Other upcoming events:

• Magellan Beaver Dam Trail work day, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 14. Friends of Village Trails will join trails committee volunteers. For more information or to sign up, call Katrina at 922-0322 ext. 2308.

• A scavenger hunt will be held from March 16-27 on certain trails to coincide with spring break for Arkansas and Texas schools. Prizes will be awarded.

Trail work days have been held the last 3 months on the 14th day of the month. Several more will be planned for this year.

After the volunteers work on Beaver Dam Trail on March 14, a Life Scout will perform an Eagle Scout service project to complete the volunteers’ work.

The trails committee hosts the events and rewards participants with food afterwards.

In other business, to help celebrate the Village’s golden anniversary, teams will compete this year in the Hot Springs Village Community Challenge.

The Village’s 50th-anniversary birthday party will be Monday, April 20, with other special events this year, using the theme, “Proud Past and Strong Future.” For more information, visit http://explorethevillage.com/50th-anniversary/ or www.hotspringsvillagechamber.com/50-events/.

Work days were held at DeSoto Nature Trail in November, on the Nature Conservancy Trail at the Mildred and John Cooper Preserve in December and at Cedar Creek Cardinal Trail in January.

In other business, a new trails brochure is in development. It will provide information about trail features, length and difficulty.

Also in research is feasibility of using a trail counter, which could provide insight into how much use a given trail receives, and the feasibility of crafting walking sticks as a committee project.

The March trails committee meeting will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18 at Coronado Community Center.



