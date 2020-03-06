The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.
LUNCH MENUS INCLUDE:
Monday, March 9
Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, green beans, Texas bread, fresh fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 10
Glazed ham, oven roasted sweet potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, carnival cookie and milk.
Wednesday, March 11
Sweet and sour meatballs, yellow rice, Japanese vegetable blend, multi grain bread, marble pudding and milk.
Thursday, March 12
Chicken spaghetti, corn O’Brien, sliced carrots, white bread, gelatin and milk.
Friday, March 13
Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle, oven roasted potatoes, hamburger bun, warm lemon cake, mayonnaise/mustard and milk.
STRACHOTA ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Jazzercise, 9 a.m.; Walk away the Pounds, 10 a.m.; Sit-a-cise, 10:30 a.m.; advanced aerobics, 11 a.m.; checkers, cards, dominoes, puzzles and coloring.
Tuesday
PEPPI/Movement with Balance, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Blood pressure checks.
Tuesday, Thursday
Drums Alive, 9:30 a.m.; Ageless Grace, 10 a.m.; Word Search, Dominoes, Bingo and coloring.
Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.