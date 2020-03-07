Gandy Elementary Elementary School in White Hall recently announced the winners of the third annual Dental Health Art Contest sponsored by the office of Dr. Donna Massey, DDS.

Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade art students at Gandy participated, according to a news release.

Winners are as follows: Kindergarten, 1st place — Rosalie Kline, 2nd place — Sophie Greening, 3rd place — Ruben Magana; 1st grade, 1st place — Cooper Law, 2nd place — Jayden Brodsky, 3rd place — Dakota Roberts; 2nd grade, 1st place — Brandt Lunsford, 2nd place — Lucy Featherston, and 3rd place —Honesty Moss.

In recognition of Dental Health Month (February), the students drew and colored pictures pertaining to good dental health. The top three winners in each grade level won prizes of rechargeable toothbrushes and other items donated by Crest/Oral B, according to the release.